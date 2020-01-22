Advisors Preferred LLC Boosts Stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Advisors Preferred LLC increased its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 1,112.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,625 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Ciena by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 6.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,771,741 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $147,965,000 after buying an additional 215,427 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Ciena by 8.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,953 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after buying an additional 6,629 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its position in Ciena by 57.4% during the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 11,865 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC grew its position in Ciena by 159.0% during the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 35,282 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 21,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CIEN. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ciena from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Dougherty & Co boosted their price objective on Ciena from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.78.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $42.17 on Wednesday. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $32.76 and a 1 year high of $46.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.27. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). Ciena had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.82, for a total value of $104,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $75,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,512 shares of company stock valued at $5,550,778. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

