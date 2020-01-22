Advisors Preferred LLC Has $104,000 Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 505.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 149.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 11,031 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Green Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $293,000. 7.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $61.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.14 and a 200-day moving average of $53.66. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $46.10 and a 12 month high of $62.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.60.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.44% and a return on equity of 75.48%. On average, research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Guggenheim cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Pareto Securities cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.65.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

