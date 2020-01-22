Advisors Preferred LLC Invests $140,000 in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,393 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSOD. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,389 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,038,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 143,368 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,394,000 after buying an additional 31,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CSOD. Barclays raised shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.88.

CSOD stock opened at $63.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -225.96 and a beta of 1.14. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.81 and a twelve month high of $64.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.06 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 13.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, Director Kristina Salen sold 9,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $561,803.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,375.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $240,680.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,401 shares of company stock valued at $9,495,443. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

