Advisors Preferred LLC Invests $252,000 in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in United Therapeutics by 1,023.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $204,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 25.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $238,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UTHR opened at $91.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.11. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $74.31 and a 52-week high of $128.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.78 and its 200-day moving average is $84.84.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.82. United Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 3.54% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $401.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.98 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UTHR shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.09.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

