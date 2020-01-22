Advisors Preferred LLC Invests $261,000 in Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $19,466,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in Magellan Health by 187.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 259,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,089,000 after purchasing an additional 168,975 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Magellan Health by 743.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 147,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,165,000 after purchasing an additional 130,089 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Magellan Health by 1,448.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,486,000 after purchasing an additional 119,551 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Magellan Health by 55.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,750,000 after purchasing an additional 52,786 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Magellan Health alerts:

MGLN stock opened at $76.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Magellan Health Inc has a 52 week low of $57.79 and a 52 week high of $81.04.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.08). Magellan Health had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Magellan Health Inc will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey N. West sold 5,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.62, for a total value of $450,885.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,684.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 6,039 shares of company stock valued at $474,756 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

MGLN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Magellan Health in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Magellan Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.