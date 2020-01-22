Advisors Preferred LLC Makes New $140,000 Investment in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 555.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 83.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Gabelli started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.69.

In related news, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $849,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,471 shares in the company, valued at $4,219,526.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $1,414,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,827.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $67.43 on Wednesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12 month low of $42.48 and a 12 month high of $67.62. The company has a market cap of $108.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.23%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

