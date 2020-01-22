Advisors Preferred LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF)

Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000. Advisors Preferred LLC owned approximately 0.70% of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:EMIF opened at $31.56 on Wednesday. iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $32.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.50.

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Profile

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index (the Index).

