Advisors Preferred LLC Makes New Investment in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Teradyne by 35.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in Teradyne by 1,670.6% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Teradyne by 886.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider King Wallace 362,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. Also, insider Walter G. Vahey sold 25,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total transaction of $1,591,263.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,209.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,234 shares of company stock worth $2,922,166. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TER opened at $71.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.51 and a twelve month high of $71.98.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $582.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.43 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Teradyne to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

