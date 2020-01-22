Advisors Preferred LLC Makes New Investment in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Zoetis by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,150,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,537,000 after purchasing an additional 185,555 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,397,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,688,000 after purchasing an additional 256,715 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,356,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,659,000 after purchasing an additional 212,112 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,979,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,612,000 after purchasing an additional 147,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,520,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,483,000 after purchasing an additional 28,533 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $711,063.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,248,499.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $531,052.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,949,278.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,116 shares of company stock valued at $15,099,357 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $141.93 on Wednesday. Zoetis Inc has a 52-week low of $82.80 and a 52-week high of $142.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.16 and a 200 day moving average of $124.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.76 billion, a PE ratio of 46.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.39.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Zoetis had a return on equity of 70.78% and a net margin of 23.76%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zoetis from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 price target on Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.47.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

