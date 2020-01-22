Advisors Preferred LLC Purchases New Stake in Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY)

Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ELY. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Callaway Golf by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,288,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,025,000 after buying an additional 112,530 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,760,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,178,000 after buying an additional 124,864 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,694,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,292,000 after buying an additional 45,408 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,285,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,247,000 after acquiring an additional 105,012 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 9,204.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,164,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,128 shares during the period. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ELY. B. Riley set a $30.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Compass Point set a $21.50 target price on Callaway Golf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Callaway Golf presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.19.

Callaway Golf stock opened at $21.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.26. Callaway Golf Co has a 12-month low of $14.49 and a 12-month high of $22.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.60.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.13. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $426.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Callaway Golf Co will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 24,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $536,416.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,519.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

