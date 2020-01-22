Advisors Preferred LLC Purchases New Stake in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS)

Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SEAS. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the third quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter worth $176,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter worth $211,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000.

SEAS stock opened at $35.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.26. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc has a 1 year low of $23.12 and a 1 year high of $35.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.17.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $473.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.84 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 52.78%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment Inc will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $37.00 target price on SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $37.00 target price on SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SeaWorld Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.61.

In related news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 6,817 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $202,124.05. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

