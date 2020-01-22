Advisors Preferred LLC Takes $141,000 Position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 384.7% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 23,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,389,000 after purchasing an additional 8,823 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 105,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,140,000 after purchasing an additional 55,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group set a $495.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $413.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $491.53.

In other news, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $2,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,828,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 250 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.66, for a total transaction of $109,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,164,488.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,652 shares of company stock valued at $36,734,738. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

ORLY stock opened at $440.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 12-month low of $331.34 and a 12-month high of $454.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $439.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $412.19.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.29. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 527.13% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.9 earnings per share for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

