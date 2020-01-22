Advisors Preferred LLC Takes $242,000 Position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 49.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 76,900.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $342,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 103,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF stock opened at $38.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.51. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $37.03 and a 1 year high of $41.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $2.4842 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $9.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 25.54%. This is a boost from SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

