Advisors Preferred LLC Takes Position in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH)

Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,612 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in CRH by 5.7% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CRH by 24.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of CRH by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of CRH by 3.2% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 26,210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of CRH by 4.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,389 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CRH alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Kepler Capital Markets cut CRH from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised CRH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays cut CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CRH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Shares of CRH opened at $38.42 on Wednesday. Crh Plc has a 52-week low of $28.20 and a 52-week high of $40.88. The stock has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

About CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.