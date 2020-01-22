Advisors Preferred LLC Takes Position in Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD)

Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 0.6% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.5% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 8,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 19,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $3,047,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,430 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth E. Roberts sold 1,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total value of $282,334.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,117,173.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,739 shares of company stock valued at $16,878,883. 5.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $144.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Lithia Motors Inc has a fifty-two week low of $79.75 and a fifty-two week high of $165.26.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors Inc will post 11.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Benchmark started coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Lithia Motors from $147.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.60.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.