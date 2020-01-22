Advisors Preferred LLC Takes Position in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT)

Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Advisors Preferred LLC owned 0.10% of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Symons Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 106.0% during the third quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 9,316 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,115,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 7,422 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MORT opened at $24.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.37. VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a twelve month low of $21.74 and a twelve month high of $24.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.6388 dividend. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

