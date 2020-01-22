Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Position Cut by CX Institutional

CX Institutional reduced its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 19,995.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,127,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $255,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,121 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,830,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,809,950,000 after purchasing an additional 454,016 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3,218.3% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 115,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,576,000 after purchasing an additional 111,805 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 29.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 486,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,938,000 after purchasing an additional 110,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 16.2% in the third quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 394,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,596,000 after purchasing an additional 55,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $232.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.76.

Shares of APD opened at $237.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $232.85 and its 200-day moving average is $226.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.78 and a 12-month high of $241.90.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.52%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

