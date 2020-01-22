AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,356 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in AlarmCom were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in AlarmCom by 26.5% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in AlarmCom by 3.8% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 7,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in AlarmCom by 20.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in AlarmCom by 3.7% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AlarmCom by 1.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ALRM. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on AlarmCom from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. First Analysis upgraded AlarmCom from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Roth Capital set a $51.00 price target on AlarmCom and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub upgraded AlarmCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. AlarmCom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.70.

NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $46.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.63. AlarmCom Hldg Inc has a 52 week low of $41.06 and a 52 week high of $71.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.29.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.62 million. AlarmCom had a negative return on equity of 122.34% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AlarmCom Hldg Inc will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $448,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,493 shares in the company, valued at $11,543,411.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

