Albert Mining (CVE:AIIM) Trading 14.3% Higher

Shares of Albert Mining Inc (CVE:AIIM) rose 14.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, approximately 305,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 157% from the average daily volume of 118,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The firm has a market cap of $6.24 million and a PE ratio of -6.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.08.

Albert Mining Company Profile (CVE:AIIM)

Albert Mining Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, copper, diamond, base metals, precious metals, and lithium deposits in Québec. It also offers computer aided resources detection system that enables mineral exploration professionals identify areas with a high statistical probability of similarity to known areas of mineralization.

