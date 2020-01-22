AlphaClone Alternative Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:ALFA) Trading Down 0.1%

AlphaClone Alternative Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:ALFA) dropped 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $60.63 and last traded at $60.72, approximately 3,107 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 5,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.78.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.58.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0919 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for AlphaClone Alternative Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlphaClone Alternative Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.