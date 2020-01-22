Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its position in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Ameren were worth $3,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ameren by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ameren by 0.4% during the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 46,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Ameren by 0.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ameren by 2.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. grew its position in Ameren by 4.3% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $80.03 on Wednesday. Ameren Corp has a 12-month low of $66.74 and a 12-month high of $80.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.53. The firm has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ameren Corp will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Ameren in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Ameren in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.56.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

