Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI trimmed its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,573 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,031 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 82.2% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 537.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 714 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE APH opened at $108.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $79.85 and a 52-week high of $110.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.53%.

A number of analysts have commented on APH shares. Cross Research lowered shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.43.

In other news, SVP William J. Doherty sold 68,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total value of $6,909,884.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,688. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William J. Doherty sold 72,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total transaction of $7,282,587.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 595,760 shares of company stock valued at $60,558,282 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

