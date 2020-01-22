Analysts Expect Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT) to report earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Odonate Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.01). Odonate Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.17) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Odonate Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.30) to ($4.16). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($4.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.21) to ($4.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Odonate Therapeutics.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.19.

ODT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Odonate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODT opened at $28.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.86. Odonate Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $43.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 53.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 6,328 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 46.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after acquiring an additional 65,344 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 11.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 8,323 shares during the period. Finally, Redmile Group LLC grew its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 4.4% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 773,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,136,000 after acquiring an additional 32,900 shares during the period. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Odonate Therapeutics Company Profile

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

