Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 51.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,028 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in AON were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AON in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in AON in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AON in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AON in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AON in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AON opened at $211.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $207.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.24. Aon PLC has a 12 month low of $151.65 and a 12 month high of $212.65.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. AON had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 51.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aon PLC will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.57%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair raised shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James cut shares of AON from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.86.

In other AON news, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 1,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total transaction of $331,727.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,589 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,581.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.60, for a total transaction of $968,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,749,257.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

