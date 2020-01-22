Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Cut by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 409,668 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Apple makes up 3.6% of Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $120,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Apple by 0.3% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management raised its position in Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC raised its position in Apple by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Apple by 3.1% during the third quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 1.4% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $316.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $1,390.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.70 and a 1-year high of $319.02.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The firm had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Maxim Group cut shares of Apple to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Cascend Securities lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.62.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

