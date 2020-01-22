Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Lessened by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,085 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,724 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 3.4% of First National Bank of Omaha’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Apple were worth $56,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, S&T Bank PA purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Longbow Research raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Apple to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $316.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.70 and a 1-year high of $319.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1,390.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.79.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The business had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

