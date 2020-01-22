Argonaut Gold Inc to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:AR)

Argonaut Gold Inc (TSE:AR) – National Bank Financial cut their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Argonaut Gold in a report issued on Sunday, January 19th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Sclodnick now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.18. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Argonaut Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Get Argonaut Gold alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Argonaut Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

TSE AR opened at C$1.75 on Wednesday. Argonaut Gold has a 1 year low of C$1.40 and a 1 year high of C$2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.53 million and a PE ratio of -92.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.13.

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$88.25 million for the quarter.

Argonaut Gold Company Profile

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the exploration, mine development, and production activities in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets include the El Castillo mine located in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the San Agustin project located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Argonaut Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argonaut Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.