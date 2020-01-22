Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH trimmed its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 77.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 790 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,772 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 3.3% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Cim LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 2.9% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 24.2% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 3.3% during the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Ann Mather sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total transaction of $63,826.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.04, for a total value of $2,262,226.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,455.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,313 shares of company stock valued at $8,512,051 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ANET shares. Citigroup raised Arista Networks to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $315.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price target (down previously from $270.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on Arista Networks from $272.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Arista Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.72.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $221.24 on Wednesday. Arista Networks Inc has a 12-month low of $173.31 and a 12-month high of $331.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.91 and a quick ratio of 5.47.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.50. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 32.68%. The business had revenue of $654.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks Inc will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

