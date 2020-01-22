Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Ashland Global worth $3,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Ashland Global by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,588,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,379,000 after buying an additional 126,472 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,507,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,152,000 after purchasing an additional 129,934 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,019,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,549,000 after purchasing an additional 66,533 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 993,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,413,000 after purchasing an additional 81,913 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 946,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,714,000 after purchasing an additional 27,955 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Ashland Global in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on Ashland Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ashland Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Ashland Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ashland Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.13.

Ashland Global stock opened at $75.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.53 and its 200-day moving average is $75.82. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Ashland Global Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $70.50 and a 12 month high of $81.22.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.53 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 20.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ashland Global Holdings Inc will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Peter Ganz sold 1,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $106,715.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,217,894.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William J. Heitman sold 509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $40,205.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,594 shares in the company, valued at $520,860.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,982 shares of company stock worth $314,538. Company insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

