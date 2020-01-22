Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 555 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential during the third quarter worth about $937,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 58.4% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 14,638 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 618,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Equity Residential during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $83.30 on Wednesday. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $69.61 and a 12-month high of $89.55. The stock has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a PE ratio of 39.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.62 and a 200-day moving average of $83.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.17). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 29.88%. The firm had revenue of $685.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.567 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.85%.

EQR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James cut Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Equity Residential from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.06.

In related news, Chairman Samuel Zell sold 81,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $6,873,102.00. Also, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 2,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total value of $208,312.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,024 shares of company stock valued at $10,092,351. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.