Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires Shares of 9,873 Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Hubbell by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 6,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. ACG Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 2,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 21,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

HUBB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Hubbell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.00.

HUBB opened at $148.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.09. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $103.47 and a 1 year high of $149.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.51.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Rodd Richard Ruland sold 3,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.96, for a total value of $517,392.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Anthony Capozzoli sold 1,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.39, for a total transaction of $176,990.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,520.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.