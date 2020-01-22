Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 79.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,802 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,853 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,679 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Juniper Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Juniper Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

NYSE JNPR opened at $24.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.80. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $22.42 and a one year high of $28.77.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The network equipment provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.88%.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 2,100 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $54,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Martin sold 44,154 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $1,135,640.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,427.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,313 shares of company stock worth $2,541,791 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on JNPR. Rosenblatt Securities set a $25.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $21.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.23.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.