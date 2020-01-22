Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,288 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 185.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,421,897 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $87,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870,576 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,486,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 11,140 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:WU opened at $27.32 on Wednesday. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $17.43 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.15.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 475.84% and a net margin of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

In other The Western Union news, insider Michael Kalac sold 9,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $246,786.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,930.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 24,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $661,457.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 331,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,943,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,955 shares of company stock valued at $1,975,551 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WU shares. ValuEngine downgraded The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of The Western Union in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on The Western Union to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank set a $25.00 price objective on The Western Union and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on The Western Union from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Western Union presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

