Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,973 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.36% of Sterling Construction worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 19.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 25,802 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 4.2% in the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 238,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 9,639 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction in the third quarter valued at about $146,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 478,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 44.6% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 107,423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 33,132 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on STRL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Construction from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Sterling Construction from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sterling Construction from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ STRL opened at $14.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.72. The company has a market cap of $413.02 million, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.16 and a twelve month high of $17.49.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $291.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.50 million. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 2.24%. Sterling Construction’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Construction Company Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

