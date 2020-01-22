Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $1.65 Million Holdings in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 103.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Steris were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STE. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Steris by 130.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Steris by 7.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Steris by 225.9% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Steris by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,611 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Steris by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STE opened at $153.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14 and a beta of 0.88. Steris PLC has a twelve month low of $111.37 and a twelve month high of $156.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $736.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.79 million. Steris had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 11.59%. Steris’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Steris PLC will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Steris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.00.

In related news, Director Richard Martin Steeves sold 5,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $898,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 16,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,761 over the last 90 days. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

