Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,989 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,447 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.23% of Forrester Research worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Forrester Research by 303.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Forrester Research by 504.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Forrester Research by 97.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forrester Research in the third quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Forrester Research in the second quarter valued at about $226,000. 52.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 1,075 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $44,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,626 shares in the company, valued at $689,979. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,621 shares of company stock valued at $103,203 in the last quarter. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FORR shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Forrester Research in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forrester Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Forrester Research stock opened at $42.50 on Wednesday. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.76 and a 52 week high of $51.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.44 million, a P/E ratio of -83.33, a PEG ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.85.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Forrester Research had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $108.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.21 million. Research analysts forecast that Forrester Research, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

