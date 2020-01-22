Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $2.03 Million Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,663 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,482 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1,247.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 54.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 158.0% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DRI opened at $114.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.24. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.25 and a 12 month high of $128.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.48%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DRI. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.62.

In other news, Director Charles M. Sonsteby purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $112.26 per share, with a total value of $168,390.00. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total transaction of $89,636.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,146.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

