Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stock Holdings in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 305.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,288 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 32.0% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 83.3% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 218.6% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $358,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $44.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.02. International Paper Co has a 1-year low of $36.45 and a 1-year high of $48.24. The company has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.52.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. International Paper had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that International Paper Co will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. KeyCorp reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on International Paper in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on International Paper in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.27.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

