Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New $1.47 Million Investment in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,737 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LEA. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Lear by 5.5% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 258,583 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,013,000 after acquiring an additional 13,573 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lear by 482.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 414,921 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,786,000 after acquiring an additional 343,724 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Lear by 105.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 62,962 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,769,000 after acquiring an additional 32,357 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Lear by 42.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,088 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,992,000 after acquiring an additional 49,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lear by 30.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,583 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lear stock opened at $137.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.23 and its 200-day moving average is $124.30. Lear Co. has a one year low of $105.10 and a one year high of $160.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 4.21%. Lear’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 13.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.47%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LEA. Benchmark began coverage on Lear in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Lear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Guggenheim began coverage on Lear in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Lear from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Lear from $117.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.40.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

