Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases Shares of 103,540 Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 103,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.07% of Vermilion Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VET. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vermilion Energy by 87.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 350,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,616,000 after acquiring an additional 163,945 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,330,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,227,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,867,000 after purchasing an additional 142,632 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 232,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 83,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,337,000. 34.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VET opened at $16.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Vermilion Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $27.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.84 and its 200 day moving average is $16.15.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The company had revenue of $296.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.74 million. As a group, analysts expect that Vermilion Energy Inc will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.1761 dividend. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.01%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 270.13%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VET. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vermilion Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wood & Company reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.56.

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

