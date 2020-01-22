Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 6,130 Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,130 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 2,471.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Pankau sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.02, for a total transaction of $59,706.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,372.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total value of $201,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,021,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,609 shares of company stock worth $8,216,221 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CME shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on CME Group from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CME Group in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CME Group from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.36.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $206.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.18. CME Group Inc has a 12 month low of $161.05 and a 12 month high of $224.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.20.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 40.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous dividend of $1.75. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.99%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

