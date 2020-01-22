Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $3,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIZ. Comerica Bank increased its position in Assurant by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 140,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,732,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Assurant by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 31,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Assurant by 4,304.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 17,216 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Assurant in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Assurant by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

AIZ opened at $131.53 on Wednesday. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.84 and a 12 month high of $134.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.90.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.69. Assurant had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 43.45%.

AIZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Assurant from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine cut Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Assurant from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.

In other Assurant news, Director Charles John Koch sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.28, for a total transaction of $249,038.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tammy L. Schultz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $132,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,765 shares of company stock valued at $2,970,236. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

