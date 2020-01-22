Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH cut its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 75.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,618 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATO. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the second quarter worth $2,027,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the second quarter worth $228,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Atmos Energy by 23.0% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in Atmos Energy by 25.0% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Atmos Energy by 18.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ATO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Argus raised their price target on Atmos Energy to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.10.

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $115.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $93.86 and a 52 week high of $116.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.87.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $443.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.98 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 17.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David J. Park sold 4,000 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $427,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

