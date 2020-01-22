AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by CX Institutional

CX Institutional grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,957 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in AT&T were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 3.7% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 227,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after buying an additional 8,105 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 21,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 136.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 64,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 241,313 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 63,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 54,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 599,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,081,000 after acquiring an additional 26,640 shares during the period. 53.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of AT&T to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.22.

NYSE T opened at $38.52 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.90. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $28.92 and a one year high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $281.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $44.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.09%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

