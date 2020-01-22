Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Acquires Shares of 1,933 Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,933 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,589,000. Alphabet makes up about 2.5% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 50 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 256.3% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 57 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 33.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,322.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cleveland Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,423.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,454.26.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,482.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,377.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,259.66. The company has a market cap of $1,020.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,027.03 and a 12 month high of $1,480.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.42 by ($2.30). The business had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $13.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

