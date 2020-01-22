Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) VP John Ayala Sells 6,484 Shares of Stock

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) VP John Ayala sold 6,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total value of $1,141,378.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,446,315.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $176.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $170.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.40. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $132.04 and a 12-month high of $177.60. The firm has a market cap of $76.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.94% and a net margin of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRH Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,450,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ADP. Wolfe Research cut Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.11.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.