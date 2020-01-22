Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH reduced its position in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 77.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,261 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVY. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on AVY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Argus started coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $132.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.67.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $130.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.40. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.12, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.30. Avery Dennison Corp has a 52-week low of $94.99 and a 52-week high of $134.88.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 53.79% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 6,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $821,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,421,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lori J. Bondar sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $567,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

