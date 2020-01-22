Azure Minerals (ASX:AZS) Stock Price Down 10.7%

Azure Minerals Limited (ASX:AZS)’s stock price traded down 10.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$0.13 ($0.09) and last traded at A$0.13 ($0.09), 66,757 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 65% from the average session volume of 192,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.14 ($0.10).

The company has a 50-day moving average of A$0.12 and a 200-day moving average of A$0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42.

About Azure Minerals (ASX:AZS)

Azure Minerals Limited engages in the exploration of precious and base minerals in Northern Mexico. The company primarily explores for lead, cobalt, gold, copper, silver, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Oposura project located in Sonora State of Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Azure Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.