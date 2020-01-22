BAE Systems (LON:BA) Receives “Hold” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of BAE Systems (LON:BA) in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BAE Systems to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 715 ($9.41) in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 576 ($7.58) price target (up from GBX 530 ($6.97)) on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 610 ($8.02) to GBX 620 ($8.16) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, DZ Bank upped their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 660 ($8.68) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 634.30 ($8.34).

Shares of LON:BA opened at GBX 645.44 ($8.49) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.79, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 582.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 558.40. BAE Systems has a one year low of GBX 5.69 ($0.07) and a one year high of GBX 614.80 ($8.09).

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

