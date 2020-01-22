Barry Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,137 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arjuna Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.1% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 23,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 261.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 525,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,168,000 after purchasing an additional 379,992 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 612.1% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 177,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,662,000 after purchasing an additional 28,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.33.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $149.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.44 and its 200-day moving average is $135.05. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $150.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $392.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.45%.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,298,397.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hubert Joly acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

